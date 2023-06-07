Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41

    Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi died of a heart attack in his sleep at the age of 41 at his residence in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The medical circle is shocked at his death, caused due to a cardiac arrest.
     

    Gujarat Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi who performed over 16000 heart surgeries dies of heart attack at 41 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a distinguished cardiologist from Gujarat's Jamnagar, died on Tuesday after a heart attack. According to reports, the 41-year-old doctor has conducted over 16,000 heart procedures throughout his successful medical career.

    Gandhi had normal food for dinner and went to sleep after a while.  His relatives stated that they saw no discomfort in his behaviour and that he made no indication of a concern that night. They also stated that his health was as good as rain.

    He did not, however, wake up the next day. His family members tried to get him up around 6 a.m., a bit later than normal, but he did not respond. The family hurried him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Doctors determined that he died as a result of a heart attack. 

    Also Read | Shootout in Lucknow court: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead

    Despite the quick response and medical care, Dr Gandhi died in the hospital, leaving a vacuum in the medical community and the lives of his loved ones.

    Meanwhile, according to some media reports, the doctor complained of chest symptoms at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and was transferred to a private hospital where he had previously worked. The official said, "A cardiogram was performed, and Gandhi was treated for acidity."

    Dr Gaurav Gandhi received his basic medical degree in Jamnagar and then specialised in cardiology in Ahmedabad before relocating to his hometown to start his practise. He was an active participant in the 'Halt Heart Attacks' Facebook campaign, demonstrating his commitment to increasing awareness about heart health and preventative techniques. His great achievements to medicine garnered him acclaim, and he received recognition on Republic Day for his exceptional medical services and research.

    Also Read | Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on Delhi-San Francisco flight (WATCH)

    Gandhi is survived by his wife, Devanshi, who is a dentist, along with their two children and his parents.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shootout in Lucknow court Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva close aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead gcw

    Shootout in Lucknow court: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on board Delhi-San Francisco flight

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on Delhi-San Francisco flight (WATCH)

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb Tipu Sultan gcw

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

    Arrival of monsoon expected in Kerala in next 48 hours; Yellow alert in 4 districts anr

    Arrival of monsoon expected in Kerala in next 48 hours; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Odisha Train Accident Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims families also to rebuild their lives RBA

    Odisha Train Accident: Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims’ families, also to rebuild their lives

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill RBA

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Meet Australian team's beautiful and gorgeous WAGs

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Meet Australian team's beautiful and gorgeous WAGs

    Are multivitamins not required at all? Know truth here ADC

    Are multivitamins not required at all? Know truth here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon