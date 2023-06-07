Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on Delhi-San Francisco flight (WATCH)

    In an update on Twitter, Air India said: "Our ferry flight AI195 from Mumbai (BOM) to Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at GDX at 0630 Hours (local time) on 08 June 2023."

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Air India flight AI195 has taken off from Mumbai to Magadan in Russia to evacuate 232 people, including 216 passengers and 16 crew members, who were stranded in the small Indian town on Tuesday after their Delhi-San Francisco nonstop flight had to be diverted following an engine snag.

    "An Air India team is on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at GDX may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers on the onward flight scheduled from GDX to San Francisco (SFO). The aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew onward to San Francisco on 08 June 2023."

     

