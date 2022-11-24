Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media, announces I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the Centre will soon bring in a law to regulate digital media. “Be it print, digital, or electronic, we have left them to self regulation,” Thakur said. 

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that the government is drafting a bill to regulate digital media. He asserted that news transmission used to be one-way in the past, but it has now evolved to include multiple dimensions owing to the growth of electronic and digital media.

    Thakur said that thanks to digital media, even local news from a village may now be broadcast on a national scale. He claims that the majority of the print, electronic, and digital media are subject to self-regulation.

    "Digital media offers both benefits and difficulties. The government will investigate what can be done in order to maintain a delicate balance. I would suggest that in order to make your work simple and straightforward, adjustments must be made to the legislation, and we will do that. We are drafting a measure that would," he added.

    Also Read | Supreme Court questions EC Arun Goel's appointment, Centre asks court to 'hold its mouth'

    In addition, the I&B minister announced that the central government will soon introduce a new law to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act of 1867 and that the registration procedure for newspapers would be streamlined. According to the new law, the registration procedure, which now takes four months or more, may be completed in a week via online mode.

    Additionally, he asked the media to carry out their duties "responsibly" and refrain from spreading "fear and uncertainty." He said along with the shortcomings of the government, public welfare schemes and policies of the government should reach to the common people. The minister also mentioned that financial support was given to the families of the journalists who passed away from COVID-19 while reassuring journalists that the Center looks out for their interests at the event.

    Also Read | Indian Railways sacked one 'non-performer' every 3 days since July 2021: Officials

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Video Icon