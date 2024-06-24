Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway gets smart traffic system from July 1

    The 119-km Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275, along with Mysuru district and city, will become a fully functional Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) corridor starting July 1.  This will also mark the beginning of issuing penalty notices (challans) from the Traffic Management Centre in Mysuru for traffic violations.

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru road gets smart traffic system from July 1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) would be installed along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road network starting on July 1, according to Alok Kumar, ADGP for Traffic and Road Safety in Karnataka.

    The ITMS comprises 250 automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at 50 strategic intersections. It was first introduced in Bengaluru in December 2022. By identifying infractions, this technology enhances road safety.

    At a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, ANPR cameras were placed on important highways in Mysuru as part of the ITMS's expansion. The district area earned Rs 4.5 crore, and the city of Mysuru received Rs 4 crore. Traffic offenders in Mysuru will begin receiving challans on July 1.

    “The cameras will monitor several areas including Hunsur, HD Kote, Nanjangud, and T Narasipur. We have set up a Traffic Management Centre in Mysuru, and will soon start sending real-time SMS alerts to violators,” said Alok Kumar to Deccan Herald.

    Additionally, the ADGP intends to expand ITMS to Tumakuru Road (NH 4), Kanakapura Road (NH 948), Hosur Road (NH 44), and NH 75, the four main thoroughfares that link Bengaluru. Additionally, Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) will be installed along these roadways to notify motorists of current traffic conditions and events. There are plans to add more VMS boards and cameras along the Bengaluru-Mysuru route. The plan has been authorised by the state road transport authority, and tenders will be released in July.

    The traffic and road safety wing of the state police talked about merging the challan system with FASTag at toll gates during a meeting on June 1. This would allow traffic penalties to be directly deducted from the FASTag wallet. The ADGP intends to request approval in writing from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

    To improve road safety throughout Karnataka, with the exception of Bengaluru, the police are also spending money on signboards, blinkers, and 155 laser speed guns in addition to cameras.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
