Gokak Election Results 2023: Neck-and-neck battle between BJP and Congress in Gokak

One of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that falls under the Belgaum district is Gokak.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, Congress leader Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa and AAP leader JM Kareppagol are contesting from the Gokak assembly constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election. The counting of the votes is underway. People cast their vote on May 10.

With a margin of 29006 votes, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Lakhan Laxmanarao Jarakiholi of the Indian National Congress to win the seat in 2019.

There were 2,36,916 registered voters for the Gokak assembly seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, with 1,16,816 male and 1,20,085 female voters. Only 0.9% of voters selected the None of the Above (NOTA) options.

Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of the INC defeated Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari of the JDS in this seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections by a margin of 14,280, or 8.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, INC received 51.87% of the vote in 2018.

In all, 10 people contested for this position in the elections of 2023. There were nine candidates vying for this seat in 2018, nine in the 2013 Assembly elections, and eight in 2009.