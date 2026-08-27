AAP, led by Saurabh Bharadwaj, protested outside the LG's office over alleged health, bicycle, and rice scams. They demanded Minister Ashish Sood's resignation and an inquiry, accusing the BJP government and LG of inaction over corruption.

AAP Details Alleged Scams Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Scams are continuously coming to light in Delhi, including the ₹650 crore health scam, the ₹90 crore bicycle scam, the rice scam and the scam involving the trust of SS Mota Singh School. Today, several of our MLAs, including Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha and Jarnail Singh, came here to meet the LG. We have repeatedly sought an appointment with the LG, but he has not been giving us time to meet him." 'How Will an Inquiry Take Place?': AAP Questions LG's Role Pointing to the agencies under the LG, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "The ACB, Vigilance Directorate and Delhi Police in Delhi all come under the LG. If the LG does not order an inquiry, then how will an inquiry take place? We had written to the LG asking him to give us time and order an inquiry into this matter. It is clear that the bicycle being purchased by the Delhi Government for ₹7,000 is one that we have shown can be purchased for ₹4,000. The government's bicycle should have cost ₹3,000. Crores of rupees have been openly looted in the purchase of bicycles meant for girls." Rice Scam Allegations Alleging a scam related to rice, he continued, "A total of 3.1 crore kilograms of rice was brought for Delhi's poor, but it did not reach them. It was taken to Haryana and sold to some wealthy traders. There is no inquiry into where that rice went. If that rice had reached every poor family, each family would have received 28 kilograms of rice. Every poor family lost its 28 kilograms of rice, which was then sold in Haryana." Health System Crisis Amid Swine Flu Highlighting the condition of Delhi's hospitals, the former Delhi minister added, "Today, Delhi is suffering badly from swine flu. Go to the hospitals and there are no medicines, no injections and no doctors. Medicines worth ₹100 crore were purchased for ₹400 crore, and even those medicines purchased for ₹400 crore did not reach the hospitals. Who will speak about this loot?" LG Grants Appointment for September 1 "Today, when we all left our work, came out of our homes and posted a video saying that we were coming, the LG said that he would meet us at 4:30 pm on 1 September. We will come at 4:30 pm on 1 September as well, but it would have been better if the LG had given us an appointment earlier. That would have saved both our time and the police personnel's time," he stated. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested outside the Lieutenant Governor (LG)'s office over alleged scams related to Health, Bicycle Procurement and Rice under the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta government, putting up a bicycle exhibition and demanding the resignation of Minister Ashish Sood. Led by AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLAs reached the office of LG Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu seeking a meeting, but were not granted and raised slogans against the BJP government.Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Scams are continuously coming to light in Delhi, including the ₹650 crore health scam, the ₹90 crore bicycle scam, the rice scam and the scam involving the trust of SS Mota Singh School. Today, several of our MLAs, including Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha and Jarnail Singh, came here to meet the LG. We have repeatedly sought an appointment with the LG, but he has not been giving us time to meet him."Pointing to the agencies under the LG, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "The ACB, Vigilance Directorate and Delhi Police in Delhi all come under the LG. If the LG does not order an inquiry, then how will an inquiry take place? We had written to the LG asking him to give us time and order an inquiry into this matter. It is clear that the bicycle being purchased by the Delhi Government for ₹7,000 is one that we have shown can be purchased for ₹4,000. The government's bicycle should have cost ₹3,000. Crores of rupees have been openly looted in the purchase of bicycles meant for girls."Alleging a scam related to rice, he continued, "A total of 3.1 crore kilograms of rice was brought for Delhi's poor, but it did not reach them. It was taken to Haryana and sold to some wealthy traders. There is no inquiry into where that rice went. If that rice had reached every poor family, each family would have received 28 kilograms of rice. Every poor family lost its 28 kilograms of rice, which was then sold in Haryana."Highlighting the condition of Delhi's hospitals, the former Delhi minister added, "Today, Delhi is suffering badly from swine flu. Go to the hospitals and there are no medicines, no injections and no doctors. Medicines worth ₹100 crore were purchased for ₹400 crore, and even those medicines purchased for ₹400 crore did not reach the hospitals. Who will speak about this loot?""Today, when we all left our work, came out of our homes and posted a video saying that we were coming, the LG said that he would meet us at 4:30 pm on 1 September. We will come at 4:30 pm on 1 September as well, but it would have been better if the LG had given us an appointment earlier. That would have saved both our time and the police personnel's time," he stated. (ANI)