Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar clarified that Minister B Nagendra had already resigned on the party's orders, dismissing the current controversy as 'opposition tactics'. Nagendra faces a Rs 90 crore money laundering allegation, triggering intense backlash.

Nagendra Resignation an 'Opposition Tactic': CM

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that Minister B. Nagendra had already submitted his resignation in the past following the party's instructions, dismissing fresh developments as "opposition tactics." Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Shivakumar clarified, saying, "It's all done by the opposition parties. B Nagendra, on our order, gave his resignation before. Let's see; there is no such thing at present," the CM stated.

The re-induction of B Nagendra into the Karnataka Cabinet has triggered intense legislative chaos and opposition backlash. The minister faces severe money-laundering allegations involving the alleged theft of nearly Rs 90 crore from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, a case currently detailed in charge sheets filed by central agencies like the CBI. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday announced an indefinite day-and-night dharna inside the Assembly, accusing the Congress government of shielding Nagendra.

CM on Phone-Tapping Controversy

The Chief Minister also addressed the phone-tapping controversy, stating he would look into the allegations after they were brought to his notice by the media. "I don't have any information about this. I had read about it in the newspapers earlier... There was some report about phone tapping in the newspapers. Our Swamiji had even put up a photograph and written: 'delete.' After that, I have no information about it. Since you have brought it up, I will try to find out more about it," Shivakumar said.

Electoral Roll Revision

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shivakumar asserted the government's commitment to protecting the franchise of every citizen. "I have already stated my stand, and it's clear that no one should lose their voting rights. That's why our stand is important, and we have to save their voting rights, doesn't matter whom they vote for. Our stand is clear: we will keep our stand to save voting rights," he added.

Cauvery Water Sharing Issue

On the critical Cauvery water sharing issue, the CM noted that the state is acting based on legal counsel. "We have to take the opinion of the legal team, and the committee and authority are calling meetings every 10 days; let's see. I'm aware of the protests of our farmers too. We have to find a remedy," he said.

(ANI)