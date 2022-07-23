Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa bar row: Congress demands PM to sack Smriti Irani; BJP leader defends daughter

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    The Congress party, on Saturday, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack Union Minister Smriti Irani, accusing her daughter of running an 'illegal bar' in Goa, a charge Irani denied.

    In her defence, the BJP leader claims her 18-year-old daughter is a first-year college student who does not run any bar.

    Smriti Irani said that her daughter's fault is that her mother held a press conference about 'Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Rs 5,000 crore loot.'

    Kirat Nagra, the lawyer of Smriti Irani's daughter, said in a statement that his client is not the owner or operator of the restaurant Silly Souls Goa and has not received any show cause notice from any authority, as claimed.

    Kirat Nagra stated that various erroneous, frivolous, malicious, and defamatory social media posts are being made by various vested quarters trying to settle political scores with our client's mother, the renowned politician Smriti Irani, each of which is based on blatant falsities.

    The lawyer calls the accusations 'baseless,' saying that the group "unfortunately has circulated false propaganda solely to sensationalise a non-issue without gathering data and with a planned intention of defaming Our Client for being the daughter of a political leader."

    While talking to the media, Irani stated that she would seek an answer in the courts of law and the courts of the people.

    She also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to run again for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2024. "I promise he'll lose again," she promised.

    Congress shared a copy of the show cause notice issued to the bar, noting that it is a 'very serious issue,' and claimed that the excise official who issued the notice is reportedly being transferred due to pressure from authorities.

    Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera while talking to reporters, said that Irani's family is facing serious corruption charges and that her daughter is allegedly running a restaurant in Goa with a 'fake licence.'

    "The licence received by Smriti Irani's daughter was obtained in Goa in June 2022 and is in the name of a person who passed away in May 2021. However, the person whose name is on the licence died 13 months ago. This is against the law," Khera stressed.

    He said according to Goa rules, a restaurant can only have one bar licence in Goa, but this restaurant has two.

    He added, "We demand that Smriti Irani be immediately removed from the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You owe it to this country, to this country's youth."

    In response to a question about Smriti Irani's criticism of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader stated, "There can be no comparison between something as noble as running a newspaper and something as heinous as running an illegal bar in Goa." "Is this happening without her knowledge, and was the licence granted without her influence?" he inquired.

    He also claimed that private security bouncers were stationed around the restaurant in Goa to keep the media out of bounds.

    "We want to know who is influencing this. Who is behind this illegal activity?" he asked. 

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
