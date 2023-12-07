Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest; 3 arrested

    The Ghaziabad police arrested three suspects for allegedly beating to death a 26-year-old waiter on November 17 after a used plate he was taking away touched a guest during a wedding function at a banquet hall.

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death while tending tables at a wedding reception in Ghaziabad when 'jhooti' (dirty) dishes he was carrying touched some guests. Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three people in connection with the case.

    On November 17, the deceased, Pankaj Kumar, a resident of DLF Shankar Vihar, was working as a server at a wedding ceremony at CGS Vatika Guest House in Ghaziabad when the tragedy occurred. His dead body was recovered from the bushes near Garhi Kattaiya village the next day, on November 18.

    A brawl started when some of the used plates touched guests during the ceremony. According to police, the deceased waiter was carrying some plates to get them washed when they accidentally brushed against some guests. The three accused–identified as Manoj Gupta, Amit Kumar and one other– got angry at Pankaj and a heated argument broke out, police said.

    "Pankaj was thrown to the ground and sustained serious head injuries. Guests dumped the waiter's body into the bushes, fearing he was dead," authorities stated.

    When Pankaj did not return home the next day, his mother approached the police. During the probe, police questioned those present at the guest house, his last known location, and evidence was collected.

    Based on his mother’s complaint, and severe head injuries that the autopsy revealed, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) against unidentified persons.

