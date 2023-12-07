Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Just looking like a wow': Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city

    While the buzz around next month's grand opening of the Ram Temple gains momentum, people across the city are eagerly anticipating the Ayodhya logo's display across various locations.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    As the global community eagerly anticipates the forthcoming grand opening of the splendid Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, recent reports indicate that a distinctive logo representing the city will soon embellish signages and hoardings throughout various locations. Although there has been no official confirmation from the Uttar Pradesh government, a logo circulating on the popular social media platform X has captured attention. This emblem features a saffron-coloured lotus adorned with an artistically depicted Namaste and Tilak at its center. Additionally, an arrow, symbolizing the birthplace of Lord Ram, and the elegant rendering of the word "Ayodhya" in a beautiful font complement the overall design of the logo.

    Ayodhya's history is a tapestry woven with threads of myth, legend, and historical events. The city is gearing up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Reports claimed 7,000 people including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have been invited for the ceremony.

    Also read: Countdown to Ayodhya Ram Temple's inauguration: Intricate floor-inlay work unveiled; see pictures

    The Ram Temple Trust is expected to extend invitations to Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, renowned for portraying the characters of Lord Ram and Mata Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series, Ramayan (1987). The show, which was broadcasted by the national broadcaster Doordarshan, garnered widespread popularity and became a national sensation.

    During the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serving as the chief guest at the event, is scheduled to conduct the concluding ritual at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple at approximately 12:15 pm. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Baghwat is likely to share the stage with PM Modi.

    While the buzz around the grand opening of the Ram Temple gains momentum, people across the city are eagerly anticipating the Ayodhya logo's display across various locations. Netizens have commented on this symbolic masterpiece, which is said to be inspired from the special winner of the logo design in a competition held by the Ayodhya Development Authority in May 2022.

    Also read: Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Over 3,000 candidates apply for priests' posts; here's how final 20 will be selected

    "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a wow. Logo of Ayodhya which will be displayed all over the temple town soon," said one user on X. Several users simply responded with the slogan, "Jai Shri Ram."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

