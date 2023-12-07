Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB

    Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi responds to Yatnal's ISIS allegations against CM Siddaramaiah with a patriotic song upload. He denies ISIS affiliation in a clerics' conference, challenges Yatnal to name the accused. Hashmi urges a thorough investigation for clarity, raising community discussions on alleged affiliations.

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi, in response to allegations made by MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's association with an ISIS-endorsed individual at a Muslim clerics' conference, retaliated by taking to his Facebook account. His response came in the form of uploading the patriotic song "Saare Jahan Se Achcha," a rendition he had performed earlier at an event.

    The controversy stemmed from Yatnal's claim that individuals affiliated with the ISIS organization were involved in the South Indian Muslim clerics' gathering held at Hazrat Saiyya Muhammad Badash Peera (Bhashapera) Dargah in Pale village, Hubballi taluk, on the 4th. Yatnal had presented a document to support his assertion.

    I will leave the country if my link with ISIS is proven: Tanveer Hashmi challenges K’taka BJP MLA Yatnal

    In the wake of this controversy, Tanveer Hashmi clarified to the media that over 150 Sufis had been invited to the conference, with more than 100 clerics in attendance. He vehemently denied any backing or support from ISIS, emphasizing that the event did not have any affiliation with the organization.

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddaramaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics

    Regarding the presence of an ISIS-affiliated individual at the conference, Hashmi pointed out that only 25 clerics were permitted on stage per the instructions of the police department. He emphasised that all participants were duly communicated to the police department and district administration. Hashmi challenged Yatnal to name the individual allegedly backed by ISIS, offering full cooperation in any investigation into the matter.

    "We are ready to request the government to conduct a thorough investigation," Hashmi asserted, highlighting the need for clarity and facts. He expressed confidence that if such an individual had indeed participated in the ceremony, the intelligence department should have been aware of it.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers anr

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers

    Just looking like a wow Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city snt

    'Just looking like a wow': Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city

    Modi ji ka swagat hai PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP meeting after party wins in 3 states watch gcw

    'Modi ji ka swagat hai…': PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP’s meeting after party wins in 3 states (WATCH)

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how rkn

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how

    US military has grounded Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    US military has grounded entire Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    Recent Stories

    cricket SHOCKING! Not just Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans were about to lose Mohammed Shami as well, reveals COO osf

    SHOCKING! Not just Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans were about to lose Mohammed Shami as well, reveals COO

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers anr

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says, 'Kya GF-BF jaise jhagadte hai' as Sana Raees Khan-Vicky Jain fight ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says, 'Kya GF-BF jaise jhagadte hai' as Sana Raees Khan-Vicky Jain fight

    Just looking like a wow Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city snt

    'Just looking like a wow': Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city

    Modi ji ka swagat hai PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP meeting after party wins in 3 states watch gcw

    'Modi ji ka swagat hai…': PM Modi gets rousing welcome at BJP’s meeting after party wins in 3 states (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon