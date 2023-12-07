Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB

Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi responds to Yatnal's ISIS allegations against CM Siddaramaiah with a patriotic song upload. He denies ISIS affiliation in a clerics' conference, challenges Yatnal to name the accused. Hashmi urges a thorough investigation for clarity, raising community discussions on alleged affiliations.

Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi, in response to allegations made by MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's association with an ISIS-endorsed individual at a Muslim clerics' conference, retaliated by taking to his Facebook account. His response came in the form of uploading the patriotic song "Saare Jahan Se Achcha," a rendition he had performed earlier at an event.

The controversy stemmed from Yatnal's claim that individuals affiliated with the ISIS organization were involved in the South Indian Muslim clerics' gathering held at Hazrat Saiyya Muhammad Badash Peera (Bhashapera) Dargah in Pale village, Hubballi taluk, on the 4th. Yatnal had presented a document to support his assertion.



In the wake of this controversy, Tanveer Hashmi clarified to the media that over 150 Sufis had been invited to the conference, with more than 100 clerics in attendance. He vehemently denied any backing or support from ISIS, emphasizing that the event did not have any affiliation with the organization.



Regarding the presence of an ISIS-affiliated individual at the conference, Hashmi pointed out that only 25 clerics were permitted on stage per the instructions of the police department. He emphasised that all participants were duly communicated to the police department and district administration. Hashmi challenged Yatnal to name the individual allegedly backed by ISIS, offering full cooperation in any investigation into the matter.

"We are ready to request the government to conduct a thorough investigation," Hashmi asserted, highlighting the need for clarity and facts. He expressed confidence that if such an individual had indeed participated in the ceremony, the intelligence department should have been aware of it.