Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal flagged off 100 modified Phantom bikes on Independence Day. The initiative aims to strengthen police presence, increase visibility, and provide quicker assistance to people in the city.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal on Saturday flagged off a squad of 100 modified Phantom bikes on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, in an initiative aimed at strengthening police presence and providing quicker assistance to people in the city.

Independence Day Celebrations

Earlier in the day, Agarwal hoisted the national flag at the Reserve Police Lines in Commissionerate Varanasi in the presence of police officers and personnel. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, the Police Commissioner honoured police personnel for their commendable work by presenting them medals issued by the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, along with citations.

Commissioner's Address to Personnel

Addressing the gathering, Agarwal said Independence Day was not only an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reaffirm the responsibility towards the nation. He said the freedom achieved on August 15, 1947, was the result of the sacrifice, struggle and courage of the freedom fighters and called upon police personnel to work towards building the India envisioned by them while upholding the values of unity, integrity and duty enshrined in the Constitution.

Agarwal also emphasised the responsibility of police personnel to remain loyal to the Constitution and protect its values. He said justice, liberty, equality and fraternity should form the foundation of police conduct and that police personnel must ensure that justice and security reach every section of society without discrimination.

'Phantom Bikes' for Enhanced Policing

Extending Independence Day greetings to the residents of Kashi, Agarwal said the 100 modified Phantom bikes would be deployed at major intersections, crowded areas and other strategic locations across the district. The initiative is aimed at increasing police visibility and enabling immediate assistance to people at the spot, reducing the need for citizens to visit police stations or outposts for every complaint.

The modified bikes will carry unique Phantom bike numbers and contact mobile numbers to enable citizens to easily identify and contact the personnel deployed with them. The initiative is intended to strengthen the concept of "police among the people, accessible to the public" and promote prompt, sensitive and citizen-centric policing in Varanasi.

The Commissionerate Varanasi Police said it remains committed to strengthening public trust through security, service and sensitivity.