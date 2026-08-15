Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, on a 14-day hunger strike in Ranchi, alleged police stopped him and brutally beat his companions when he tried to leave the hospital to participate in an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Saturday alleged that police stopped him from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi, claiming that he and his companions were "brutally beaten" when they tried to proceed to the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 14 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), said he had sought permission to leave the hospital and hoist the national flag at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Police Attacked Us, Alleges Student Leader

"Today is a proud day for India. Today is Independence Day, and I wish to celebrate this glorious day, even in my final moments," Mahto said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

He alleged that students had made arrangements for the flag-hoisting ceremony and had informed the district administration and hospital management about his participation. "Students had made preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. We had also provided written notification to the DC, the SDM, and the hospital management regarding this. By 9 AM, the administration and hospital management stated that they would let me go to hoist the flag. Then, within 20-21 minutes, they initially said a vehicle was arriving to take us there, but suddenly, we were attacked," he alleged.

"The police pounced on us in a highly aggressive manner. They wanted to force us inside and lock us in with full might. I pleaded with them not to lock the door or close the gate. At that point, the entire police force pounced on us, and the companions who were trying to protect me were brutally beaten and thrown to the ground," Mahto further alleged.

'Is this the nation of Gandhi's dreams?'

He said he had been continuing his hunger strike despite his deteriorating health and questioned the action taken against him on Independence Day. "I am on a hunger strike for 14 days. I have somehow been holding on, breathing, and surviving, sustained by love and blessings. I am talking about reforming the education system," Mahto told ANI.

"On Independence Day, 80 years after gaining independence, it deeply distresses me to see this. Is this the nation envisioned through the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose? Is this the nation of Ambedkar's and Gandhi's dreams? What is my crime? I am merely trying to improve the education system," he added.

Mahto said he wanted to participate in the Tiranga Yatra and questioned whether his request to hoist the national flag was a "grave crime". "I am following the paths of Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Ambedkar. Today, on Independence Day, I expressed a desire to hoist the flag and participate in the Tiranga Yatra. Is that such a grave crime?" he said.

Mahto, also a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader, said he had been lying in the hospital corridor for several hours and appealed to the government to clarify whether he had committed any wrongdoing. "It has been six hours now, and I am lying here in this corridor. Speaking is causing strain on my heart. If I have made a mistake, committed a crime, or am at fault, then the government should take action against me. I will accept that. But if I am not at fault, then I want justice," Mahto said.

"I, Devendra Nath Mahto, whether I live or die is not what matters... If one man dies, it makes no difference; there should be no chaos or public outrage over it. I will remain on this bed until I receive an answer," he added.

Supporters Allege Misbehaviour

Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital after his health deteriorated during the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march on August 10, when police used lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons against protesting students.

His brother Dhaneshwar Mahto alleged that officials were not allowing the student leader to fulfil his wish to participate in the Tiranga Yatra. "He has taken a pledge; he is fighting for the rights of the entire Jharkhand. He wanted to join the Tiranga Yatra of students. But he wasn't allowed to leave here. I want to shift him to another hospital. I have not been able to speak with any doctor; the police have stopped me here," Dhaneshwar told ANI.

Protesting student Manish Kumar Sahu also alleged that police misbehaved with students who had gathered at the hospital. "We have been here since 8 am. Devendra Nath Mahto had expressed his wish that he wanted to hoist the flag at the stadium. Students too had demanded that he come to them for some time and return to the hospital after it," Sahu told ANI.

"Police misbehaved with us and pushed us around. An attendant was strangled and beaten up. We have the video footage. This is not acceptable," he alleged.

CM Soren Assures Transparency

Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. He has continued his protest despite being hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government was working to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations and improve the education system. "For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and so is their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the state-level Independence Day celebration.

He said the government had launched "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" to seek suggestions from students on improving the education system. CM Soren said that the contribution of students remains crucial to establish a "good education system". (ANI)