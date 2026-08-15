Uttarakhand Congress leader Kumar Raja accused the BJP of "playing politics over dead bodies" while defending the decision to prevent student leader Devendra Nath Mahto from leaving a hospital to join a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi on health grounds.

Uttarakhand Congress leader Kumar Raja on Saturday accused the BJP of "playing politics over dead bodies" while defending the decision to stop Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi. He stressed that Mahto's health should take "priority over political point-scoring".

"BJP is a party that plays politics over dead bodies; they are uneducated and boorish," Raja said, reacting to the controversy over Mahto's detention at the hospital. Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, entered its 14th day on Saturday. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital following a Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Gherao march that turned chaotic, with police using lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons against protesting students.

Congress Defends Move, Cites Health Concerns

Raja said talks between the government and the protesting students were ongoing and that officials were regularly monitoring Mahto's condition. "Consider this individual: he has been on a hunger strike for 11-12 days, and talks with the government are ongoing. The government is sensitive to the situation; officials are visiting him regularly. We, too, are meeting him because we are concerned about Devendra's health," he told ANI.

"If he were to step out in his current medical condition, he could face serious complications. For us, his health is a higher priority than scoring political points. The BJP is trying to politicize this issue," Raja added.

Protest Leader Alleges Confinement

Earlier in the day, Mahto alleged that a heavy police deployment had been placed outside his hospital room after he expressed his desire to participate in the Independence Day flag-hoisting and Tricolour March at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site.

"After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all?" Mahto posted on X.

"Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner," he said.

Government and Protesters' Stance

Thousands of students have been protesting at the stadium against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government was committed to ensuring transparency in examinations. "For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said at a state-level Independence Day event.

He also said the government had launched "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" to seek students' suggestions for improving the education system. Student leader Ravinder Paswan said protesters would focus on celebrating Independence Day and refrain from putting their demands before the government on the occasion. (ANI)