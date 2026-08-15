Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign in Hingoli, Maharashtra, alleging severe shortages of basic amenities like benches, functional toilets, and unbroken windows in government schools.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday launched the "School Thik Karo" campaign from his native village of Hingoli district in Maharashtra. He also alleged shortages of basic amenities at government schools, including broken windows, clogged toilets and inadequate seating.

Dipke Alleges Severe Deficiencies in Govt School

Dipke visited a government school after attending an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in his village and inspected its facilities.

In a post on X, Dipke said, "Even after 80 years of Independence, our govt schools still lack basic amenities. I spoke to the Sarpanch of my village, who has assured that the Panchayat will resolve all these issues within a week. Change is possible when we come together and act. #SchoolThikKaro." https://x.com/abhijeet_dipke/status/2088503145093849247

In another post, he shared a video of broken windows and alleged, "Broken windows in govt school being covered with the banners of Dy CM of Maharashtra." https://x.com/abhijeet_dipke/status/2088531713156903305

Dipke also shared a video showing clogged toilets at the school and wrote, "How is any kid supposed to use this toilet? #SchoolThikKaro". https://x.com/abhijeet_dipke/status/2088554472771576302

During the inspection, Dipke alleged that the school toilets lacked water supply, several windows were broken, and there were not enough benches for students. He claimed the school had only four benches despite having more students.

Campaign to Expand Across State

Dipke said he would visit government schools in other talukas of Maharashtra in the next phase of the campaign and urged parents to conduct social audits of facilities available at schools.

'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar' Begins

The launch follows Dipke's announcement earlier this week that the CJP would begin "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar", after its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar was withdrawn on July 25 following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances on other key demands.

"Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon," Dipke had said.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das earlier said the party had begun a nationwide "listening tour" to hear public concerns and was prioritising education from Independence Day. "This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day," Das said. (ANI)