The Ganga river in Varanasi has crossed the warning level, reaching 70.54 metres. As a flood situation develops, the district administration has intensified monitoring, inspected affected areas, and set up relief camps for displaced families.

The water level of the Ganga in Varanasi rose to 70.54 metres on Thursday morning, crossing the warning level of 70.262 metres, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The water level was recorded at the Rajghat gauge site at 6 am and was rising at a rate of 2 cm per hour. The danger level at the site is 71.262 metres, while the highest flood level (HFL) is 73.901 metres. The latest reading comes amid a flood situation in parts of Varanasi, with the district administration closely monitoring affected areas along the Ganga and Varuna rivers.

Officials Inspect Flood-Hit Areas

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar inspected flood-affected areas and reviewed arrangements for people displaced by the rising water levels. The officials travelled by NDRF boat from Namo Ghat and inspected Salarpur, Saraiya, Konia, Pul Kohna, Dhelvaria and Sarai Mohana, taking stock of waterlogging and the situation of residents.

During the inspection, the officials interacted with residents and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration. The District Magistrate directed officials to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the affected areas. He also instructed them to keep arrangements ready for shifting people to safer locations and ensure the availability of boats and other resources for relief and rescue operations. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal directed police and NDRF personnel to maintain constant vigil in flood-affected areas and respond promptly to emergencies. He also appealed to people living along the riverbanks to remain cautious and follow the administration's instructions.

Relief Camp Arrangements

The officials also visited flood relief camps at the Primary School in Salarpur and Vidya Vihar Inter College, where they interacted with affected families and took stock of their requirements. The DM directed officials to ensure adequate food, drinking water, electricity, lighting, sanitation, healthcare and security at the relief camps, with special attention to children, women and elderly people.

Health teams were asked to conduct regular check-ups and ensure the availability of essential medicines, while the Municipal Corporation and other departments were directed to maintain cleanliness at the camps. The DM also directed officials to install CCTV cameras at the relief camps to strengthen security arrangements. (ANI)