    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Who gave Mahatma Gandhi the title 'Father of the Nation'?

     On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, we honor Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting on his profound contributions, the title "Father of the Nation," and his enduring legacy of non-violence and justice.
     

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    On October 2, we observe Gandhi Jayanti, a significant occasion marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a central figure in the annals of Indian history. His principles of non-violence and civil disobedience not only energized the Indian independence movement but also served as a beacon for civil rights movements around the globe. As we reflect on his remarkable contributions and the pivotal role he played in shaping modern India, it becomes imperative to consider the title bestowed upon him: "Father of the Nation."

    The Title and Its Origins
    India honors Mahatma Gandhiji as the Father of the Nation. This title, symbolizing his integral role in the country’s struggle for independence, resonates deeply within the hearts of millions. Remarkably, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the one who referred to Mahatma Gandhi as the "Father of the Nation" in a moving condolence telegram following the death of his beloved wife Kasturba Gandhi, long before the Constitution of Free India formally bestowed this title upon him.

    Personal Loss and Leadership
    During the Quit India Movement, both Gandhi and Kasturba were interned at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune. It was there, amidst the turmoil of the independence struggle, that Kasturba passed away on February 22, 1944. The loss deeply affected Gandhiji, who was not only mourning the death of his wife but also grappling with the immense responsibility of leading a nation towards freedom. In this context, Netaji's address reflected the deep respect and affection many held for Gandhi, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to the nation's aspirations.

    Gandhi's Vision for India
    Gandhiji's vision extended beyond independence; he dreamed of an India that was self-reliant, harmonious, and just. His emphasis on communal harmony, economic self-sufficiency through the Swadeshi movement, and the upliftment of the marginalized are aspects of his legacy that continue to resonate today. The principles of truth and non-violence that he championed have become guiding lights not just for India but for people worldwide striving for justice and equality.

    Embracing His Legacy
    As we observe Gandhi Jayanti, it's crucial to remember that the essence of Gandhiji’s teachings lies not only in their historical context but also in their relevance today. His thoughts on peace, tolerance, and service are more pertinent than ever in our increasingly fragmented world. Therefore, while we honor him as the Father of the Nation, we must also strive to embody his ideals in our daily lives, ensuring that his legacy endures in both spirit and action.

