    Navratri 2024: 5 Traditional bhoog ideas to honor Maa Durga

     Explore these five traditional bhoog ideas to honor Maa Durga during Navratri 2024, featuring delicious offerings that celebrate purity, abundance, and devotion.
     

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Navratri 2024 begins on October 3, celebrating the divine feminine. To honor Maa Durga, here are five traditional bhoog ideas that embody purity, abundance, and devotion, perfect for this festive season.

    Kheer (Rice Pudding)
    Kheer is a beloved traditional dessert made from rice, milk, and sugar. Flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts and raisins, it symbolizes purity and is a favored offering during Navratri celebrations.

     

    Fruit Platter
    A colorful assortment of fresh fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates makes a delightful offering. This healthy fruit platter represents nature's bounty and brings a refreshing touch to the festivities, pleasing both the goddess and devotees.

     

    Sabudana Khichdi
    Sabudana Khichdi is a savory dish prepared from tapioca pearls, cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and spices. Often enjoyed during fasting, it serves as a nutritious offering that nourishes the body and spirit during Navratri.

     

    Ladoo (Sweet Balls)
    Sweet balls made from coconut or besan, ladoos are a festive favorite. These delicious treats symbolize sweetness in life and are often prepared with love, making them a cherished offering during celebrations and festivals.

     

    Sooji Halwa
    Sooji Halwa is a rich semolina pudding made with ghee, sugar, and a mix of dry fruits. Frequently prepared for festivals, it signifies prosperity and abundance, making it an ideal offering for Maa Durga.

