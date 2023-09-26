Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute?

    Globally, hydrogen demand is expected to surge by four to seven times by 2050, reaching 500-800 million tonnes. In India, domestic demand is projected to quadruple, from the current 6 million tonnes to 25-28 million tonnes by 2050.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    In a significant step towards sustainable transportation, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus in the national capital. These buses will now undergo extensive operational trials in Delhi and NCR, covering over 3 lakh kilometers, with the data collected serving as a valuable national resource.

    Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the pivotal role of green hydrogen in the future of transportation, highlighting India's robust infrastructure for handling intermittent renewable energy. He noted that green hydrogen is central to India's decarbonization goals.

    The green hydrogen-powered buses emit only water as a byproduct and will undergo pilot runs on identified routes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Indian Oil Corporation's R&D Centre in Faridabad is responsible for producing green hydrogen for these trials, using solar photovoltaic panels for electrolysis.

    These buses are equipped with four 30 kg capacity cylinders and can travel up to 350 km on a single tank. Refueling time has been significantly reduced to 0-12 minutes. Green hydrogen is environmentally friendly, producing no polluting gases during combustion or production.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
