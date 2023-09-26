Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sutta mar': Video of man smoking inside Delhi metro goes viral | WATCH

    Smoking within the metro premises is strictly prohibited and constitutes a punishable offense. To promote awareness of various issues, including public etiquette, the urban transport authority frequently employs social media platforms.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    In a recently surfaced video that has gained widespread attention on the internet, a man was filmed lighting up a beedi (thin cigarette) inside a Delhi Metro compartment. This brazen act has triggered fury among online users, casting a spotlight on concerns regarding public safety and adherence to rules within the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

    Swiftly responding to the incident, the DMRC has characterized it as "objectionable behavior" and is taking measures to address the issue.

    "We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behavior. We appeal to the public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken," stated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a released statement.

    The video has provoked strong reactions from numerous social media users. One individual commented, "Instead of recording his video, people should have educated him on the spot about not engaging in such activities on the metro. He appears to be uneducated, so we can't entirely blame him for this act."

    Another user found humor in the situation, writing, "Haha, this video made my day! You've got to love the unique encounters on the Delhi Metro. Let's hope the DCP takes appropriate action on this one."

    A third user pointed out the dual offenses, stating, "There are two offenses: 1. Smoking in the metro 2. Videography in the metro."

    This incident follows a series of similar videos that generated controversy earlier this year, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to announce enhanced patrolling at stations and inside trains. Uniformed security personnel and plainclothes staff members were enlisted to bolster security measures in response to these incidents.

