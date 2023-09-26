Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    12-year-old hero in West Bengal prevents train accident with red t-shirt warning

    Without hesitation, the young boy removed his red t-shirt and began waving it rapidly as a signal to alert the oncoming train. The alert locomotive pilot promptly recognized the warning and applied the emergency brakes, successfully averting a potential disaster.

    In a remarkable act of bravery, a 12-year-old boy in West Bengal prevented a potentially catastrophic train accident. The incident unfolded near a railway yard in Malda, West Bengal, last Thursday, and the young hero, Mursaleen Sheikh, played a pivotal role.

    Mursaleen is the son of a migrant worker employed at the railway yard, and on that fateful day, he was present with other workers. While in the vicinity, he noticed that a section of railway tracks had been severely damaged, and to his alarm, a passenger train was rapidly approaching the compromised section.

    Without hesitation, the young boy removed his red t-shirt and began waving it rapidly as a signal to alert the oncoming train. The alert locomotive pilot promptly recognized the warning and applied the emergency brakes, successfully averting a potential disaster.

    Sabyasachi De, the spokesperson of the North-East Frontier Railway, praised Mursaleen's swift and intelligent actions. He explained, "A 12-year-old child in Malda waved his red shirt at the train, due to which the loco-pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the passenger train. The child did this because the railway track was damaged due to heavy rains."

    The railway authorities acknowledged Mursaleen's extraordinary bravery by presenting him with a certificate of courage and a monetary reward. Additionally, the local Member of Parliament and the divisional rail manager visited Mursaleen's home to express their congratulations and appreciation for his heroic act.

    Meanwhile, railway officials promptly repaired the damaged section of the track, ensuring the safe resumption of train operations in the area.

