Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's visit

The development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala on Monday (April 24).

Kochi: Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar and BJP state unit Chief K Surendran at the party's district office in Ernakulam. The development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala on Monday (April 24).

Thomas recently resigned from the Kerala Congress, a significant ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress. He served as the Kerala Congress district president for Pathanamthitta and the UDF district convener.

Thomas harshly criticized the UDF as he switched to the saffron party which has launched a campaign to gain traction among Kerala's Christian voter base. He said that he quit the UDF as there was no support for those who work with sincerity.

Thomas also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have full faith in Narendra Modi who is leading a very strong government," he said. Thomas said only BJP can ensure the comprehensive development of Kerala.

The Mani-founded Kerala Congress faction, which was a significant UDF ally, is now a member of Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front, which is run by the CPM.

PM Modi will arrive in Kochi on April 24 and interact with youths at the YUVAM programme. On April 25, he will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express and South Asia's first Water Metro service in Thiruvananthapuram.

