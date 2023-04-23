CPM-affiliated DYFI to organize 'Young India Ask the PM' campaign before PM's visit to Kerala

Kochi: The youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has been making elaborate preparations for its state-level youth conference, "Young India Ask the PM."

CPM State Secretary MV Govindan will inaugurate the district-level launch of the programme on Sunday. The DYFI leadership claims that over 25,000 people will attend the event which will be held in district centres on Sunday and Monday.

The DYFI's program is to politically counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Yuvam' event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have an interaction with the youths on April 24 in Kochi. DYFI also aims to raise 100 questions to the Prime Minister through the programme. Issues like unemployment and privatization will be raised with the PM.

PM Modi will reach Kochi on April 24 to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organized by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. The purpose of "YUVAM" is to draw young people from outside the party. Over 1 lakh young people are reportedly anticipated to attend the event. Yuvam is part of the drive to attract people from various sectors to the party across the state.

The authorities have decided to extend the distance of PM Modi's roadshow in Kochi. The mega roadshow will cover 1.8 km from 1.3 km. The roadshow will begin from Venduruthy Bridge and conclude at Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara.

On April 25, PM Modi will reach the state capital to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala and then proceed to the Central Stadium. He will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at noon. He will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro service, also South Asia's first water metro, to the nation on April 25. It is reportedly said that the inaugural event will take at Thiruvananthapuram. This new project will boost economic growth as well as tourism in the Kochi region.

According to reports, the new Water Metro is built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors.