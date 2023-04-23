Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPM-affiliated DYFI to organize 'Young India Ask the PM' campaign before PM's visit to Kerala

    DYFI also aims to raise 100 questions to the Prime Minister through the programme.

    CPM-affiliated DYFI to organize 'Young India Ask the PM' campaign before PM's visit to Kerala
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Kochi: The youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has been making elaborate preparations for its state-level youth conference, "Young India Ask the PM."

    CPM State Secretary MV Govindan will inaugurate the district-level launch of the programme on Sunday. The DYFI leadership claims that over 25,000 people will attend the event which will be held in district centres on Sunday and Monday.

    The DYFI's program is to politically counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Yuvam' event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have an interaction with the youths on April 24 in Kochi. DYFI also aims to raise 100 questions to the Prime Minister through the programme. Issues like unemployment and privatization will be raised with the PM. 

    PM Modi will reach Kochi on April 24 to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organized by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. The purpose of "YUVAM" is to draw young people from outside the party. Over 1 lakh young people are reportedly anticipated to attend the event. Yuvam is part of the drive to attract people from various sectors to the party across the state. 

    The authorities have decided to extend the distance of PM Modi's roadshow in Kochi. The mega roadshow will cover 1.8 km from 1.3 km. The roadshow will begin from Venduruthy Bridge and conclude at Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara. 

    On April 25, PM Modi will reach the state capital to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala and then proceed to the Central Stadium. He will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at noon. He will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro service, also South Asia's first water metro, to the nation on April 25. It is reportedly said that the inaugural event will take at Thiruvananthapuram. This new project will boost economic growth as well as tourism in the Kochi region.

    According to reports, the new Water Metro is built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors. 

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We dont do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest AJR

    'We don't do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest

    Maharashtra Sanjay Raut predicts Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena govt's collapse in 15-20 days AJR

    Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut predicts Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena govt's collapse in 15-20 days

    BJP slams Kerala govt after security details of PM Modi's visit allegedly leaked online anr

    BJP slams Kerala govt after security details of PM Modi's visit allegedly leaked online

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital due to fever, condition stable AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital due to fever, condition stable

    Kerala: Man arrested for writing threat letter to attack PM Modi; Report

    Kerala: Man arrested for writing threat letter to attack PM Modi; Report

    Recent Stories

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster advice helped her prolong career-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster's advice helped her prolong caree

    We dont do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest AJR

    'We don't do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Saudi Arabia evacuates Indians to UAE from violence-hit Sudan anr

    Saudi Arabia evacuates Indians to UAE from violence-hit Sudan

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon