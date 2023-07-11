Former employee barges into Bengaluru tech firm, kills CEO and Managing Director

Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, of the Aeronics Internet Company died on way to the hospital. The ex-employee, identified as Felix, attacked them with a sword.

A former employee of a technology firm in Bengaluru barged into the company premises and fatally attacked the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer. Police said that the former employee, identified as Felix, barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. MD Phanindra Subramanya and CEO Vinu Kumar of the Aeronics Internet Company succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police suspect that Felix allegedly held a grudge against Phanindra Subramanya. The latter had voiced strong views about his industry practices. The suspect entered the Aeronics office with a sword and a knife around 4 pm. He stabbed Vinu Kumar and Phanindra and fled from the scene. The duo were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but succumbed on the way.

Felix is on the run, DCP North East-Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.