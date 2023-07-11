Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former employee barges into Bengaluru tech firm, kills CEO and Managing Director

    Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, of the Aeronics Internet Company died on way to the hospital. The ex-employee, identified as Felix, attacked them with a sword.

    Former employee barges into Bengaluru tech firm, kills CEO and Managing Director
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    A former employee of a technology firm in Bengaluru barged into the company premises and fatally attacked the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer. Police said that the former employee, identified as Felix, barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. MD Phanindra Subramanya and CEO Vinu Kumar of the Aeronics Internet Company succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

    Police suspect that Felix allegedly held a grudge against Phanindra Subramanya. The latter had voiced strong views about his industry practices. The suspect entered the Aeronics office with a sword and a knife around 4 pm. He stabbed Vinu Kumar and Phanindra and fled from the scene. The duo were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but succumbed on the way.

    Felix is on the run, DCP North East-Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Crackdown soon on encroachments in Bengaluru forest cover

    Karnataka: Crackdown soon on encroachments in Bengaluru forest cover

    Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg vkp

    Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg

    Parking shortage hits Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka's MLAs and MLCs demand space vkp

    Parking shortage hits Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka's MLAs and MLCs demand space

    NDA plans to expand base; will JDS become part of NDA?

    NDA plans to expand base; will JDS become part of NDA?

    Shimoga Airport set to commence operations on August 11 vkp

    Shimoga Airport set to commence operations on August 11

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill ace India's fielding drill ahead of First Test (WATCH) osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill ace India's fielding drill ahead of first test (WATCH)

    5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season

    Karnataka: Crackdown soon on encroachments in Bengaluru forest cover

    Karnataka: Crackdown soon on encroachments in Bengaluru forest cover

    5 simple ways to be fit in Monsoon season vma eai

    5 simple ways to be fit in Monsoon season

    Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg vkp

    Bengaluru Police nabs fleeing criminal, shoots him in the leg

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon