    'Modi 10': Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022-winning jersey; Messi fans elated

    Foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero gifted the Qatar World Cup 2022 champions' team jersey to Indian PM Narendra Modi on Thursday.

    football Modi 10 Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022 winning jersey; Messi fans elated snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    In what has sent fans of legendary forward Lionel Messi into a tizzy, Argentina's foreign minister Santiago Cafiero gifted the World Cup 2022 champions' football team jersey to Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. 

    This special gift to the Indian prime minister comes just three weeks after Pablo Gonzalez, the president of Argentine energy company YPF, gifted a jersey of the Argentinian football team featuring their talismanic captain Lionel Messi's name and his iconic No.10.

    Under Messi's leadership, Argentina bagged its third World Cup glory in Qatar last December after beating France on penalties (4-2) in a glittering event at Doha's Lusail stadium.

    Following Argentina's victory at the showpiece event, PM Modi took to social media to congratulate the team. 

    "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!" Modi wrote in his tweet after the thrilling grand finale.

    Messi led Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986 in 2022 with seven goals and several assists. Diego Maradona was famously the captain when they had won the title then, and the famed late footballer had once labelled Messi as his "heir".

    Meanwhile, fans of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took to Twitter to express their joy over PM Modi receiving the iconic Argentina World Cup-winning jersey. Some fans of the 35-year-old legendary players lauded the Indian prime minister as 'Modi 10'; some even called the leader 'Lionel' Modi. 

    "This is a gift worth giving," noted one user, while another added, "Given the large presence of Argentina fans in India, Modi should do an auction on this jersey and put the amount in any of the relief funds."

    Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to Modi's special gift from Argentina:

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
