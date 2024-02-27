Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    First batch of Indian civilians reaches Maldives to operate helicopters, Dornier; India also sends new chopper

    The move follows an agreement between India and the Maldives to replace military personnel with civilians by specific deadlines. The Indian government had gifted helicopters and an aircraft to support search and rescue missions and medical airlifts

    First batch of Indian civilians reaches Maldives to operate helicopters, Dornier; India also sends new chopper
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 7:27 AM IST

    The first batch of Indian civilians have reached Male to operate the helicopters and Dornier aircraft gifted by the Indian government to the Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF), the defence ministry of the Maldives said on Monday. These civilians will replace 77 Indian military personnel, who are in the atoll nation to operate, manage and maintain the helicopters.

    In the February 2 meeting between India and the Maldives, the two sides agreed that the Indian government will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by March 10, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by May 10.” It should be noted that India had gifted two Advanced Light Helicopters and a Dornier aircraft to carry out search and rescue missions and airlift the patients. 

    While not disclosing the number of Indian civilians who arrived in Male, the Maldives defence ministry said in a statement: "The civilian crew who will operate the helicopter in place of the Indian troops currently stationed in Seenu Gan (Addu city) has arrived in Maldives on Monday evening."

    After assuming the charge of the Maldives Presidentship, Mohamed Muizzu asked the Indian government to withdraw Indian troops from Male and later also ordered not to utilize Indian helicopters. 

    After a series of talks at the diplomatic level, the two sides agreed to continue the operations of the platforms. 

    Old helicopter is to be replaced

    The statement also said that an Indian ship will be arriving on Wednesday with a new helicopter. The new helicopter will replace the old one at Seenu Gan (Addu city).

    Before being returned to India for repairs, the defence ministry said that the test flights of the old helicopter will be conducted starting Tuesday.

    "Test flights of the helicopter stationed in Seenu Gan will be carried out starting February 27, 2024, before returning it to India for repairs. The ship carrying the new helicopter will arrive directly in Addu on February 28."

    The relations between the two countries soured ever since Muizzu was elected as the President of the tiny island nation. In his election campaign, Muizzu had focused on the ‘India Out’ movement. ‘The India Out’ campaign was started in 2020 by former president Abdulla Yameen to isolate the ruling Solih administration for his proximity with New Delhi.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 7:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir slams Delhi customs' 'dictatorial' behaviour post London return (WATCH) snt

    After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir slams Delhi customs' 'dictatorial' behaviour post London return (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dont oppose PM Modi AIMJ President's appeal to Muslim community (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Don't oppose PM Modi...' AIMJ President's appeal to Muslim community (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Farmers Protest Explained Why farmers want India out of World Trade Organization

    Explained: Why protesting farmers want India out of World Trade Organization

    From reading Bhagvad Gita to playing badminton: How AAP's Manish Sisodia is spending time in Tihar jail gcw

    From reading Bhagvad Gita to playing badminton: How AAP's Manish Sisodia is spending time in Tihar jail

    Recent Stories

    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health ATG EAI

    Oranges to Figs: 7 calcium rich fruits you must consume for good bone health

    Daily Horoscope for February 27, 2024 aries virgo leo libra cancer capricorn scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 27, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be cautious Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for February 27 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 27, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hungary Parliament approves Sweden's NATO membership, ending two-year process snt

    Hungary's Parliament approves Sweden's NATO membership, ending two-year process

    After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir slams Delhi customs' 'dictatorial' behaviour post London return (WATCH) snt

    After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir slams Delhi customs' 'dictatorial' behaviour post London return (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon