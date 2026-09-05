Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali condemned the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur. The structure was declared an illegal encroachment by a court. He cited the Places of Worship Act, urging the govt to safeguard religious places.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali on Saturday condemned the demolition of an illegal mosque located inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises. The demolition took place under heavy police deployment following a District Judge’s court order that upheld a previous ruling declaring the structure an illegal encroachment on government land.

Reacting to the demolition, Firangi Mahali said that religious places should be protected and maintained in accordance with the law and the country’s traditions. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s observations concerning the importance of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. "The Supreme Court has reiterated the importance of the Places of Worship Act. Despite this, the mosque at Saharanpur and many other mosques have been demolished. We condemn in the strongest possible words and appeal to the government to safeguard all religious places..." he said.

Opposition, officials react to demolition

The remarks came after the Saharanpur administration demolished the mosque on Saturday morning in the presence of senior officials and a heavy police deployment. The structure had been declared illegal by the City Magistrate’s court on the grounds that it stood on government land. The appeal filed by the Mosque Committee was subsequently rejected, paving the way for the demolition. The demolition has also drawn reactions from opposition leaders. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the decision to carry out the demolition in the early hours of Saturday, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the action and raised questions over its timing and circumstances.

However, officials in Saharanpur have specifically maintained that the demolition followed judicial directions. DIG Saharanpur Abhishek Singh said the City Magistrate’s court had found that the mosque was illegally constructed on government land and that the appeal of the Mosque Committee had been rejected.