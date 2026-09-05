The number of people injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai has climbed to 168. According to official data, 29 people have been admitted to hospitals, while 81 are still undergoing treatment. A 7-year-old boy also tragically died.

The number of people injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai has risen to 168, according to the latest information received from government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals on Saturday.

Injury Breakdown Across Mumbai

As per the official update, 29 injured persons have been admitted to hospitals, 81 are undergoing treatment, while 58 have been discharged.

Cases by Hospital Region

Civic hospitals recorded the highest share of cases, reporting 106 injured persons. Of these, 18 were admitted, 52 are under treatment, and 36 have been discharged. Hospitals in the Eastern Suburbs reported 29 injured cases, including six admissions, eight patients under treatment and 15 discharged. Western Suburban hospitals reported 33 injured persons, with five admitted, 21 undergoing treatment and seven discharged.

Hospital-Specific Injury Reports

Among individual hospitals, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital reported the highest number of injured persons at 33. Six patients were admitted, 12 are undergoing treatment, and 15 have been discharged. Rajawadi Hospital reported 20 injured cases, including six admissions, five patients under treatment and nine discharged. Nair Hospital recorded 17 injured persons, with four admitted and 13 receiving treatment. Hinduja Hospital reported 14 injured cases, with two admitted and 12 under treatment, while Sion Hospital reported eight injured persons, including four admissions and four patients undergoing treatment. Potdar Hospital reported 16 injured cases, all of whom have been discharged, while BDBA Hospital reported 13 injured persons, including two admitted, four under treatment and seven discharged.

Tragic Death of 7-Year-Old Boy

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed during a local Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai’s Malad West area. The child, identified as Rudra Kadam, was shifted to Malvani General Hospital after sustaining a head injury, where doctors declared him dead. Further details are awaited. (ANI)