Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister urges public to remain cautious

Kerala is likely to witness a surge in fever cases in the coming days informed Health Minister Veena George. Malappuram district reported the most number of fever patients. Health Minister has urged the public to take extreme caution.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is anticipated to see an increase in cases of the flu, dengue fever, and rat fever, therefore Health Minister Veena George advised the people to proceed with extreme caution. The minister announced that areas with dengue fever cases will undergo special inspection. Malappuram district reported the most number of fever patients. On Tuesday, more than 2000 people in the area sought treatment for fever. 16 of them are showing signs of dengue fever. A new fever clinic at Manjeri Medical College opened its doors last day.

Also read: Kerala University finds KSU leader's degree certificate fake; Probe on

There are 64 dengue cases in Ernakulam out of the 130 cases registered on Tuesday in Kerala.

"A monitoring cell would shortly be in service for ongoing situational analysis. The outbreak of leptospirosis (rat fever) and dengue fever has been documented in various areas, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam," she said.

The Minister was addressing to media following a meeting of health department representatives to assess the status and readiness.

The minister noted that the department has been trying to reduce the deaths related to fever cases. Veena George mentioned that the department has been working to cut down on incidences of fever-related mortality.

"District-level health facilities and systems would be reinforced to deliver prompt and efficient treatment to the afflicted population. The majority of cases would be handled at the district-level facilities themselves in order to guarantee the efficient operation of the medical colleges and prevent overcrowding there," she said.

A monitoring cell would shortly be established in an effort to reinforce and coordinate field-level efforts, the Minister added.

Also read: AI camera: Kerala HC debars state govt from transferring funds for project; Deals need to be examined