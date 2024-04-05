Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Felt awful': Bhagat Singh's grandson slams AAP over Kejriwal's jail photo next to freedom fighter (WATCH)

    Yadvinder Sandhu, the grandson of Bhagat Singh, on Friday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for featuring Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's portrait alongside that of revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    “This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after watching this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends, I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities,” said Yadvinder Sandhu.

    Also read: Sunita Kejriwal speaks on behalf of Delhi CM, calls on MLAs to address citizens' concerns (WATCH)

    He added, "Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the people of the country. Contrarily, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is facing jail time over alleged corruption charges."

    On Thursday, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, presented a video message where she read out a statement penned by the AAP leader while he is incarcerated.

    The significant aspect of this message was the backdrop, prominently displaying an image depicting Arvind Kejriwal in a jailed scenario, placed alongside renowned figures Bhagat Singh and B.R. Ambedkar.

    Throughout the video, Sunita Kejriwal conveyed the message of Arvind Kejriwal to the citizens of Delhi.

    She quoted him as saying, "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out."

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
