    Sunita Kejriwal speaks on behalf of Delhi CM, calls on MLAs to address citizens' concerns (WATCH)

    Earlier today, the Delhi High Court dismissed a second PIL seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as Chief Minister in light of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Excise policy.

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Thursday (April 4) conveyed a message from her husband during a press conference, urging AAP MLAs to actively engage in resolving people's issues in their respective constituencies. Kejriwal, currently in Tihar jail, stressed the importance of ensuring that the people of Delhi do not suffer due to his absence.

    Addressing a press conference, Sunita Kejriwal said, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs: 'Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out'."

    The press conference comes after AAP MP Sanjay Singh's release from Tihar jail after a six-month detention, during which he visited Sunita Kejriwal at her residence in the national capital.

    Earlier today, the Delhi High Court dismissed a second PIL seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as Chief Minister in light of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Excise policy.

    The court reiterated the principle that while personal interests may sometimes need to yield to national interests, such considerations remain subjective.

    Arvind Kejriwal, detained in Tihar jail on charges related to the scrapped Delhi excise policy, remains under judicial custody until April 15.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
