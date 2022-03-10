Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fatorda, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Vijai Sardesai maintain win streak?

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Fatorda Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update candidates winner runner up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Fatorda, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:01 AM IST

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    In the Fatorda constituency, all eyes will be on Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader and former deputy chief minister in the Pramod Sawant government, Vijai Sardesai, who has allied with the Congress this time. He is expected to face competition from BJP's Damodar Gajanan Naik. However, political pundits opine that given Sardesai has won the Fatorda seat for three consecutive terms; he remains the key candidate in this constituency.

    No. of candidates in the fray: 6

    Adv. Valerie Fernandes - Revolutionary Goans Party
    Damu G. Naik - BJP
    Michael Ferns - Independent
    Sandesh Teleikar - AAP
    Seoula Vas - AITC

    Election issues in 2022:

    Goa Forward Party promises a whole new infrastructure and several other services. Fatorda constituency's core issue remains waste management and pollution. GFP has promised a lake Project, stray dog rehabilitation, garbage stations, and sustainable mining. Better schools and the empowerment of youth, women, and farmers also remain key focus areas.

    Exit Polls prediction:

    Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    The vote share in 2017:

    In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Vijai Sardesai of the GFP defeated Damu G Naik of the BJP by a margin of 1,334 votes (5.79 per cent) of the total votes cast for the seat. In 2017, GFP received 45.65 per cent of the vote in this seat.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout: 

    The estimated voter turnout in this seat in the Goa Election 2022 was 76.69 per cent. In 2017, this seat had a turnout of 79.54 per cent.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thongju Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar rural constituency drb

    Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

    Recent Stories

    Thongju Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Goa Election 2022 Results: Key constituencies and leaders

    Goa Election 2022 Results: 6 big fights to watch out for

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon