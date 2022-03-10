Fatorda, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Vijai Sardesai maintain win streak?

Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

In the Fatorda constituency, all eyes will be on Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader and former deputy chief minister in the Pramod Sawant government, Vijai Sardesai, who has allied with the Congress this time. He is expected to face competition from BJP's Damodar Gajanan Naik. However, political pundits opine that given Sardesai has won the Fatorda seat for three consecutive terms; he remains the key candidate in this constituency.

No. of candidates in the fray: 6

Adv. Valerie Fernandes - Revolutionary Goans Party

Damu G. Naik - BJP

Michael Ferns - Independent

Sandesh Teleikar - AAP

Seoula Vas - AITC

Election issues in 2022:

Goa Forward Party promises a whole new infrastructure and several other services. Fatorda constituency's core issue remains waste management and pollution. GFP has promised a lake Project, stray dog rehabilitation, garbage stations, and sustainable mining. Better schools and the empowerment of youth, women, and farmers also remain key focus areas.

Exit Polls prediction:

Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

The vote share in 2017:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Vijai Sardesai of the GFP defeated Damu G Naik of the BJP by a margin of 1,334 votes (5.79 per cent) of the total votes cast for the seat. In 2017, GFP received 45.65 per cent of the vote in this seat.

Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

The estimated voter turnout in this seat in the Goa Election 2022 was 76.69 per cent. In 2017, this seat had a turnout of 79.54 per cent.