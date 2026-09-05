In Seoni district’s Darasi Khapa village, a father died after jumping into a well to rescue his daughter, who had fallen while drawing water.

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Friday morning when a father and daughter drowned in a village well. The incident occurred in Darasi Khapa village under Kurai police station limits.

According to reports, 20-year-old Chetna Patle was drawing water from the well near her home when she lost balance and fell inside. Her father, Roshan Patle (45), immediately jumped in to save her. Despite his efforts, neither could come out due to the depth and volume of water.

Villagers Alert Police, Bodies Retrieved

As soon as villagers learned of the incident, they rushed to the spot and informed police. After considerable effort, both bodies were pulled out by locals and police, but they had already died.

Kurai police arrived promptly, completed inquest proceedings, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Investigating officer SI Ajay Jaiswal confirmed that the father jumped in after seeing his daughter drowning. Preliminary findings suggest both died due to suffocation and drowning.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full details of the case.