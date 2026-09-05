AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wished on Teachers' Day, paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He lauded the 'greatest contribution' of teachers in transforming government schools in Delhi and Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended wishes on Teachers' Day and paid tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji, I offer my deepest respects to him and extend heartfelt wishes for Teachers' Day to all my fellow citizens. I hold teachers in the highest regard in my heart. In the transformation of government schools in Delhi and then in Punjab, teachers have made the greatest contribution. A government can only provide better infrastructure. But the children studying there are given a strong foundation by teachers alone. I am grateful to all of them."

Significance of Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building. The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and respect towards their teachers, who play an important role in imparting knowledge, nurturing talent and shaping the character of students. Schools and educational institutions across the country mark the occasion with various programmes and activities to acknowledge the contribution of teachers.

National Awards to Teachers

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) on 21 teachers and faculty members from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2026.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, this year, 12 teachers/faculties from central HEIs, five from state universities, including three government and two private colleges, and four from polytechnics including two government and two private polytechnics, have been selected for the Awards. (ANI)