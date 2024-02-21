Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers protest: 14,000 farmers to restart 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

    These farmers are set to resume the Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday (February 21), rejecting the Centre's proposed 5-year agreement for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of pulses, maize, and cotton crops.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Amid ongoing farmer protests, the Punjab Police has allowed permission for approximately 14,000 farmers to assemble at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, bringing along 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses, and various other vehicles, reports said.

    These farmers are set to resume the Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday (February 21), rejecting the Centre's proposed 5-year agreement for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of pulses, maize, and cotton crops. The march, initially initiated on February 13, was temporarily halted for negotiations with the government and had faced disruptions at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

    Haryana Police has urged Punjab Police to seize bulldozers and earthmoving equipment at the border, emphasizing that these machines, if used by protesters, pose a security threat. The Haryana DGP also expressed concern about potential misuse of heavy machinery, emphasizing the need to impound such vehicles if they are utilized to breach police barricades.

    Haryana Police requested its Punjab counterpart to ensure the safety of women and children, anticipating potential miscreant activities targeting public property. An FIR has been lodged against two unidentified heavy machinery drivers based on video and photographic evidence by the Ambala Police.

    Sarwan Singh Pandher, representing the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, called for a legal guarantee of MSP and urged opposition parties to clarify their stance. Pandher also advocated for a loan waiver and the implementation of the 'C2+50%' formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

    Beyond MSP assurance, protesters are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and laborers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 farmer protests.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
