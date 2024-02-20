Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali: Massive turnout during BJP leader's visit; says situation 'horrific' (WATCH)

    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari witnessed a massive turnout in Sandeshkhali during his visit on Tuesday, describing the situation on the ground as 'horrific.' The people welcomed the leader of the opposition amidst the ruling Trinamool Congress’ nexus with bureaucracy and executive creating problems for locals.

    The West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari made his way to Sandeshkhali in the morning hours on Tuesday. His visit to the sensitive area has come after the Calcutta High Court allowed the BJP leader to visit Sandeshkhali despite multiple efforts by the ruling TMC party.

    As Suvendu Adhikari made his way to Sandeshkhali, a sea of locals welcomed the leader of the opposition with hope for justice. The police initially barred the member of the Legislative Council from Nandigram for two times. Suvendu Adhikari reached the High Court challenging the West Bengal Police.

    The Calcutta High Court on Monday in a setback to the West Bengal police and the Mamta Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress allowed Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali. The West Bengal government appealed the judgement but the high court ordered it to stay on its earlier course.

    The BJP leader reached the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal with law enforcement escorting him. He then crossed the Kalindi River and reached the much-talked-about Sandeshkhali village. Suvendu Adhikari met the victims and claimed that the CBI would take over the proceedings.

    He said, “The experiences narrated by the locals are spine-chilling. Their lands have been usurped, and women exploited... and everything happened with the help of the police and the administration. The situation is completely horrific and is a clear example of anarchy prevailing in the area.

    The police have now allowed me and fellow BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali, following the order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.” Amidst the gungzo in the political atmosphere in West Bengal, the National Commission of Women has requested the rapid sacking of Mamta Banerjee and the onset of the President’s rule.

