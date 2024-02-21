Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari faces ‘strict legal action’ for calling Sikh IPS officer 'Khalistani' (WATCH)

    The West Bengal Police reported that Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal and a BJP member, insulted a Sikh police officer with a 'Khalistani' slur during an altercation. The officer, Jaspreet Singh, was allegedly targeted for his religious identity while trying to enforce the law.

    West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari faces 'strict legal action' for calling Sikh IPS officer a 'Khalistani'; Police shares video evidence
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 6:43 AM IST

    The West Bengal Police has revealed that it was Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who was responsible for directing the ‘Khalistani’ slur at a Sikh police officer. They emphasized that they are taking ‘strict legal action’ in response to the incident.

    In a statement shared on social media (formerly Twitter), the West Bengal police expressed their dismay over a video depicting their colleague being subjected to the offensive term by the state's Leader of the Opposition. The officer, identified as Jaspreet Singh, was targeted simply for being both a proud Sikh and a competent law enforcement official carrying out his duties.

    Describing the act as ‘malicious,’ ‘racial,’ and ‘communally inciting,’ the police unequivocally condemned the unprovoked attack on the officer's religious identity, which appeared intended to provoke violence and undermine law and order.

    The altercation occurred when Singh intercepted a delegation led by Adhikari attempting to enter Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, where women were reportedly sexually assaulted by individuals associated with the ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress).

    In response to the derogatory remark, the officer questioned whether he was labelled as ‘Khalistani’ due to his turban, expressing his disbelief at the implication. He challenged the insinuation, questioning the courage behind such baseless accusations and emphasizing the professionalism of officers regardless of their appearance.

    The incident prompted a response from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics and exceeding constitutional limits. Asserting her commitment to safeguarding the state's social harmony, Banerjee vowed to take firm legal measures to prevent any disruption of peace and stability.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 6:43 AM IST
