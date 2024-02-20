Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmer leaders reject Centre's MSP proposal, 'Delhi Chalo' march to proceed on February 21

    Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, underscored the inconsistency in the government's stance and confirmed their determination to move towards Delhi.

    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 8:29 AM IST

    Farmers leaders have rebuffed the government's proposal on Minimum Support Price (MSP), asserting that it does not serve their interests. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, said, "This is not in favor of farmers. We reject it." He emphasized that the planned 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 will proceed as scheduled.

    Dallewal condemned the treatment of farmers at the Shambhu border, expressing disappointment with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not effectively addressing the issue of barricading and alleged police actions against protesters. The leaders also sought Supreme Court intervention against the use of force.

    Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had engaged in talks with the farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

    While Goyal proposed contracts between cooperative societies and farmers for crops like pulses and maize, the farmers insisted on a legal guarantee for MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers, debt waiver, and resolution of other longstanding demands.

    Goyal highlighted the complexity of policy-driven demands and suggested ongoing discussions even after the upcoming elections. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the need for a legal guarantee for MSP to safeguard farmers' interests. The 'Delhi Chalo' march remains on hold, with leaders evaluating the government's proposal and contemplating their next steps.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
