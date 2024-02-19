Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Who is azad & who is ghulam, time will tell...' Omar Abdullah slams Ghulam Nabi Azad

    A war of words broke out between Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah after media reports claimed that the former said that the latter met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at night. 

    Who is azad who is ghulam time will tell Omar Abdullah slams Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit back at Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad  after the latter claimed that National Conference leaders seek late-night meetings with central ministers.

    On Monday, February 19, Ghulam Nabi Azad made a number of accusations against the National Conference in an interview. He also said that the Abdullah's were engaging in a "double-game" to win over Muslim and Hindu voters.

    Omar responded to Azad's accusations on social media, writing: "Where is the Ghulam who was pleading with us for J&K Rajya Sabha seats as recently as 2015?""

    Who is azad who is ghulam time will tell Omar Abdullah slams Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    He wrote: “Abdullahs knew about 370” yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug. “Abdullahs meet secretly” yet my father is the one thrown out of his Govt house when he wasn’t MP & you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow? “Abdullahs say one thing in Kashmir & another in Delhi” yet PM cries for you in Rajya Sabha & criticises us in every speech. Let’s not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress & help BJP in Chenab valley. Who is azad & who is ghulam, time will tell & people will decide."

    Without naming Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah, Azad also said some leaders speak different languages in Hindu-dominated Jammu and Muslim-dominated Kashmir to woo voters.

    Earlier today, Omar's father Farooq also slammed Azad. "If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night? What is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah?" he told news agency.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricketer Shubman Gill named Punjab 'state icon' for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 snt

    Cricketer Shubman Gill named Punjab 'state icon' for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    PM Modi likely to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali to meet victims, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari snt

    PM Modi likely to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali to meet victims, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

    'Godman' Nithyananda holding devotee hostage in Ashram? Karnataka HC sends notice

    'Godman' Nithyananda holding devotee hostage in Ashram? Karnataka HC sends notice

    Who is Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army's new Vice Chief?

    Who is Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army’s new Vice Chief?

    Explained 'White Paper' Vs 'Kaala Teeka'

    S Gurumurthy's Take:: 'White Paper' Vs 'Kaala Teeka'

    Recent Stories

    Interest in Russian citizenship declines among foreigners, Economic factors and Ukraine invasion play key roles

    Interest in Russian citizenship declines among foreigners, Economic factor and Ukraine invasion play key roles

    Cricketer Shubman Gill named Punjab 'state icon' for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 snt

    Cricketer Shubman Gill named Punjab 'state icon' for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    PM Modi likely to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali to meet victims, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari snt

    PM Modi likely to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali to meet victims, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

    Fit again KL Rahul mobbed by sea of fans during Tumakuru visit; WATCH viral video snt

    Fit-again KL Rahul mobbed by sea of fans during Tumakuru visit; WATCH viral video

    Yoga for digestive system 5 poses for enhanced gut health gcw eai

    Yoga for digestive system: 5 poses for enhanced gut health

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon