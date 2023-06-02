Expect Made in Karnataka iPhones from April 2024

The state government has committed to providing the necessary land for the project by July 1st of this year. Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil made this announcement following a meeting with company representatives, who visited as part of a courtesy visit.

Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has said that Apple's contract manufacturer, Foxconn, is planning to commence iPhone production at its proposed Devanahalli plant by April 2024.

The state government has committed to providing the necessary land for the project by July 1st of this year. Patil made this announcement following a meeting with company representatives, who visited as part of a courtesy visit.

The IT/BT Minister of the state, Priyank Kharge, was also present at the meeting. This accelerated progress signifies the new government's commitment to the Rs 13,600 crore project, which is expected to generate 50,000 employment opportunities, as stated in an official release.

The identified 300-acre land at Devanahalli's Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) will be handed over by July 1st, 2023. Additionally, the government will ensure the provision of 5 million liters per day (MLD) of water, reliable power supply, road connectivity, and other necessary infrastructure facilities, affirmed Patil.

He further mentioned that the company has been requested to provide details regarding the required skill sets for employees, and appropriate measures will be taken to facilitate training programs for eligible candidates, enhancing their employability.

As per the release, the Taiwan-based global company has already paid 30% of the land cost (Rs 90 crore) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). Foxconn has outlined a three-phase plan for project completion and aims to manufacture 20 million units (2 crore units) annually from the plant once all three phases are finalized.