'Panauti': Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's presence for India's World Cup defeat (WATCH)

The Congress party shared the video clip of Rahul Gandhi's statement on its official X handle. PM Modi and Amit Shah were present at the stadium to support Team India during the match.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comment during an election rally in Rajasthan has stirred controversy, as he indirectly pinned India's World Cup 2023 loss on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the stadium. Labeling PM Modi as "Panauti," Gandhi implied that the PM's appearance at the Narendra Modi stadium led to India's defeat against Australia in the final match.

While not directly mentioning PM Modi, the Congress leader's remark hinted at the negative impact, stating, "Panauti... Panauti... Panauti... our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but Panauti made them lose... the people of this country know."

'Wait till November 24': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Deepfake issue

The Congress party shared the video clip of Rahul Gandhi's statement on its official X handle. PM Modi and Amit Shah were present at the stadium to support Team India during the match. Despite the loss, Modi was seen consoling the team members in their dressing room, with videos of his interaction circulating widely.

In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's actions, branding the viral videos of consolation as a "choreographed" act. He labeled it a face-saving exercise that ultimately backfired, emphasizing that the youth of India wouldn't be deceived by such dramatic displays.

Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption