Every one has right to challenge govt’s decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed citizens' right to challenge government decisions in court, highlighting the judiciary's ultimate authority. He addressed MLA Yatnal's move to approach the High Court regarding an investigation against DK Shivakumar, deeming the permission granted by the BJP government as unlawful. His upcoming schedule includes events in Haveri district and inaugurating a school building in Kadarmandalagi village.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed every individual's right to challenge government decisions in court while emphasising that the ultimate verdict rests with the judiciary. He made these statements during a conversation with reporters following the inauguration of Municipal-2023 on Tuesday at the Palace Grounds in the city.

Responding to MLA Basan Gowda Patil Yatnal's move to approach the High Court regarding the revocation of permission for a CBI investigation against DK Shivakumar, the CM expressed the view that the permission granted for the investigation against Shivakumar was unlawful and subsequently ordered by the BJP government. He clarified the appointment of chairmanship in corporation boards, stating that Home Minister G Parameshwar’s discontent stemmed from the absence of consultation regarding the corporation board appointments.



'Evading legal scrutiny...': Ex-Karnataka DyCM Ashwath Narayan slams Congress govt in DK Shivakumar case row

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Haveri district on Wednesday to participate in various programs coinciding with Kanaka Jayanti. A special flight is slated to depart from HAL Airport, Bengaluru at 10:30 AM, reaching Hubli Airport at 11:30 AM. The itinerary includes participation in the Kumbhabhishekam of Revanasiddeshwar, Biralingeshwar, Mylara Lingeshwar, and Mahasiddeshwari Deva at Srikshetra Kaginele Mahasansthan Kanaka Gurupeeth, marking the inauguration of the 536th Sri Kanaka Jayantyutsava. Subsequently, the CM will inaugurate a newly constructed school building in Kadarmandalagi village at 2 PM, concluding the day's engagements in Hubli following his return from Kaginele Helipad at 3:45 PM.