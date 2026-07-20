Six people were killed after a truck rammed into a stationary car on Maharashtra’s Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway early Monday. The crash in Wardha district triggered a fire as both vehicles caught flames. Officials said an overturned ethanol container added to the challenge during rescue operations.

Six people died after a truck crashed into a car on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Wardha district in the early hours of Monday. The accident happened around 3 am when a container truck carrying ethanol overturned on the busy expressway. Soon after, another truck hit a stationary car from behind, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Police said four passengers travelling in the car and two people from the truck, including the driver, were killed in the crash.

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Fire breaks out after collision

According to officials, the overturned ethanol container made the rescue operation more difficult because ethanol is highly flammable. Teams had to take extra precautions before removing the damaged vehicle and clearing the road.

The accident led to disruption on the Mumbai-Nagpur carriageway. One lane was kept operational, but traffic movement was affected as authorities worked to manage the situation.

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Rescue teams from Wardha Police, Highway Safety Patrol, fire brigade and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation reached the spot and started relief work.

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Traffic diverted after deadly crash

Police advised motorists travelling from Nagpur towards Mumbai to avoid the expressway near Wardha for a few hours.

Vehicles were diverted through the Nagpur-Amravati highway and allowed to rejoin the Samruddhi Expressway through the Amravati gate interchange.

Officials said the overturned container had to be emptied carefully before it could be moved from the accident site. The operation continued while ensuring the safety of commuters and rescue workers.

Rising concerns over expressway accidents

The latest crash has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Samruddhi Expressway. According to highway police data, the expressway witnessed 185 accidents in 2025, compared to 137 accidents in 2024, marking a rise in incidents.

The 701-km access-controlled highway connects Nagpur and Mumbai and has been opened in phases since December 2022. Authorities have been working on improving safety measures, including the use of an Intelligent Traffic Management System to monitor traffic and reduce accidents.

The cause of the latest collision is being investigated by police.

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