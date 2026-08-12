Six people were killed and six others injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck in Telangana's Sangareddy district. In a separate accident, a retired Army jawan was killed in a hit-and-run in Rangareddy district.

6 Killed in Sangareddy Auto-Truck Collision

Six people were killed, and six others were left injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said.

According to the police official, the accident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday night at Satwar X Road in Satwar village, under the Zaheerabad Police Station limits in Sangareddy district.

The official added that the injured were shifted to Bidar Government Hospital for further treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

"Six people lost their lives, and six others were injured after a road accident involving an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Satwar village under Zaheerabad Police Station limits in Sangareddy district. The injured were shifted to Bidar Hospital for further treatment," a police official said. Police said further investigation into the accident is underway.

Retired Army Jawan Killed in Rangareddy Hit-and-Run

Earlier, a 47-year-old retired Army jawan was killed, and two others were injured after an unidentified XUV allegedly rammed into three two-wheelers in the Hydershakote area of Rangareddy district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 5:30 am near Hydershakote, which falls under the jurisdiction of Narsingi Police Station.

According to a Narsingi police official, the XUV allegedly collided with three two-wheelers before fleeing the spot.

"Today in the early morning hours around 5:30 AM, an XUV car rammed into three two-wheelers near Hydershakote. Two people were injured, and a retired Army jawan named Ravinder, aged 47, died. He was riding a bike. The car hit the vehicles and fled from the spot," the police official said. The injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately available. Police said the deceased, identified as Ravinder, was riding his motorcycle when the vehicle allegedly struck him. (ANI)