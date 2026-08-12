ABVP staged a protest in Ranchi against lathicharge on students and exam paper leaks. Police again used force, injuring and arresting several students and ABVP karyakartas, including senior leaders, as they marched towards the Assembly.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is staging a peaceful protest outside the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi against the brutal lathicharge and use of water cannons on protesting students during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march and over irregularities and alleged paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC examinations. The protest was also held on Tuesday in support of the legitimate demands of students. Students and ABVP karyakartas arriving in Ranchi from across Jharkhand in response to ABVP's call were stopped at multiple locations, a release said.

Police Resort to Lathicharge and Arrests

During the Assembly protest, police again resorted to lathicharge against peacefully protesting students and ABVP karyakartas, including female karyakartas. According to the release, several students and karyakartas were seriously injured. ABVP karyakartas marching towards the Assembly were arrested, including National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, National Secretary Abhay Pratap Singh and Jharkhand State Secretary Prakash Tuti. Hundreds of karyakartas were arrested from different locations. The arrest figures being given by the government do not reflect the actual situation on the ground.

Moreover, vehicles carrying students and ABVP karyakartas towards Ranchi were identified and stopped at several locations on Tuesday. As per the release, ABVP said the action was not merely aimed at managing the protest but was a "deliberate attempt to prevent students from across the state from reaching Ranchi and raising their concerns democratically".

"Arrests began as soon as karyakartas reached the designated gathering point near the old Assembly premises. When buses carrying arrested karyakartas were being moved, students and karyakartas peacefully lay down in front of the buses to oppose the move," the release said. Police dragged them away and resorted to lathicharge.

ABVP Demands Impartial Inquiry, Exam Cancellation

ABVP has demanded an impartial inquiry into the police action against students and karyakartas on both days and strict accountability of officials responsible. The organisation reiterated that students' voices cannot be silenced through lathicharge, water cannons or arrests. ABVP demanded cancellation of the examinations facing serious allegations of irregularities and paper leaks, a high-level impartial investigation, strict action against those responsible, and comprehensive technological, administrative and institutional reforms in the examination system.

'Government Crushing Democratic Movement'

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "ABVP organised today's peaceful Assembly protest against the brutal lathicharge and use of water cannons on students yesterday. Instead of listening to students, the government stopped ABVP karyakartas on their way to Ranchi, arrested them and then again resorted to brutal lathicharge against peacefully protesting students and karyakartas. Several female students were also present, and many students have suffered serious injuries.

"The figures being presented by the government do not reflect the reality on the ground. The government used the state machinery to prevent students and karyakartas from across Jharkhand from reaching Ranchi. This deliberate attempt to suppress the movement is highly condemnable. A government expected to resolve students' concerns is instead using police force to crush their democratic movement. The voice of students cannot be silenced through arrests and lathicharge. ABVP stands firmly with the students and will continue its democratic struggle until their legitimate demands are addressed," he added as per the release.

'Government's Anti-Student Approach'

ABVP Jharkhand State Secretary Prakash Tuti said, "Students have been protesting for a long time over serious irregularities and paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC examinations. Instead of addressing their legitimate demands, the government is using force to suppress them. Students are demanding cancellation of the examinations facing serious allegations and an impartial investigation.

"Yesterday, peaceful protesting students were subjected to lathicharge and water cannons, and today ABVP karyakartas supporting them were stopped, arrested and again subjected to lathicharge. This clearly exposes the government's anti-student approach. The government should stop suppressing students and instead accept their legitimate demands, ensure an impartial investigation into examination irregularities and paper leaks, and take strict action against those responsible. ABVP will continue its democratic struggle until the students' demands receive a just resolution," he added.

Background of the Protest

Earlier on August 10, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They were demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process. (ANI)