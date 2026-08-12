Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena honoured 36 individuals with "UT State Awards" for 2022-2025. The awards recognise outstanding contributions in diverse fields and aim to inspire youth and foster a culture of excellence in the Union Territory.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena conferred the "UT State Awards" on 36 individuals for the years 2022-2025, recognising their outstanding contributions and exemplary service in diverse fields, as well as their meaningful contributions to the development and progress of Ladakh.

Purpose of the UT State Awards

According to a release, instituted by the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the UT State Awards seek to recognise individuals whose exceptional achievements, courage, dedication, creativity and commitment have made a lasting impact on society. The awards cover diverse areas including bravery; literature, art and craft; social reforms, empowerment and environment protection; public service; sports; entrepreneurship and progressive farming; and teaching and academics.

While addressing the award ceremony, L-G Saxena on Tuesday said the UT State Awards have been instituted to recognise individuals whose exceptional work has made a meaningful contribution to society and the development of Ladakh. He said the awards also aim to foster a culture of excellence and inspire others, particularly the youth, to contribute to the welfare and progress of the Union Territory.

A Celebration of Courage and Service

"The UT State Awards are not merely a recognition of past achievements; they are a celebration of the values of courage, dedication, service and excellence. The real success of these awards will be when the journeys of our awardees inspire others, particularly our youth, to dream bigger, work harder and contribute meaningfully to society," L-G Saxena said.

Congratulating all 36 awardees, Saxena said their achievements went beyond individual success and had contributed to Ladakh's social, cultural, educational, economic and sporting progress. He noted that their journeys reflected the values of courage in adversity, compassion, respect for heritage, commitment to the community, humility in service and determination to excel.

Inspiring Ladakh's Youth

The Lieutenant Governor observed that recognising excellence creates a multiplier effect in society. The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth of Ladakh to learn from the journeys of the awardees and develop the confidence to pursue ambitious goals while remaining committed to society.

He said the Administration's objective was to create an environment where talent receives opportunity, hard work receives recognition, and young people have the confidence and platform to realise their potential, while ensuring that modern development remains rooted in Ladakh's cultural values. (ANI)