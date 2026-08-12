Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 23-year-old proclaimed offender, Sohail, in connection with the murder of Tarun in Uttam Nagar. The murder stemmed from a Holi dispute. Sohail was caught near Palam Flyover while planning to flee Delhi.

A 23-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case of Tarun has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officials said. The police informed that the accused was apprehended near Palam Flyover while allegedly attempting to flee Delhi.

The police have identified the accused as Sohail, a resident of Uttam Nagar, who was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal at Dwarka Courts on July 31. According to the Crime Branch release, Sohail was wanted under Sections 103(1), 103(2), 115(2), 109, 190, 333, 95 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Murder Over Holi Dispute

Tarun, a 26-year-old man, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob over a minor Holi-related dispute in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4 this year, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, a youth was allegedly beaten to death.

Police said the dispute began after a water balloon was dropped during Holi celebrations near Tarun's residence. An argument followed, and despite Tarun's family allegedly apologising, a group armed with sticks, iron rods and wooden batons later attacked him while he was returning home. Tarun sustained severe head injuries in the assault and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Arrest Operation

The Crime Branch said the arrest was made by its ER-1 team on August 8 while it was developing intelligence on proclaimed offenders and wanted criminals. According to police, Head Constable Mohit Kumar received secret information that Sohail, who was wanted in the murder case, would come near Palam Flyover and was allegedly planning to flee Delhi.

The information was conveyed to Inspector Gurmeet Singh, who, after discussing the matter with ACP Sunil Srivastava, directed immediate legal action and a raid under the supervision of DCP Sanjeev Kumar, police said. A team comprising HC Mohit Kumar and Constable Deepak was subsequently formed.

The team reached near Palam Flyover and laid a trap on the road leading from Palam towards Dabri. The secret informer identified one person as Sohail, following which the police team apprehended him, officials said. During questioning, the accused disclosed his identity as a resident of JJ Colony, Hastsal Road, Uttam Nagar. His details were subsequently verified with Uttam Nagar Police Station and official records, which confirmed that he had been declared a proclaimed offender in the murder case, police said.

Accused's Confession and Evasion

Sohail was arrested on August 8 under Section 35(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). During sustained interrogation, Sohail allegedly disclosed his involvement in the murder and stated that there had been previous disputes and enmity between his family and the deceased's family, according to the police.

Police said that as per his disclosure, on March 4, following a quarrel in the JJ Colony area, he and other persons allegedly assaulted Tarun and others with lathis, dandas and iron rods. Tarun sustained injuries during the incident and subsequently died, police said.

The accused also allegedly disclosed that after learning about Tarun's death, he fled Delhi and stayed at different locations, including Jaipur, to evade arrest. He had returned to Delhi to meet his family and was allegedly planning to flee towards Nepal when he was apprehended by the Crime Branch team, police said.

Ongoing Investigation

Sohail has studied up to Class 12 and is currently pursuing BA first year through the School of Open Learning, Delhi University, according to the police. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, police said. (ANI)