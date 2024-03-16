Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held immediately after Lok Sabha polls, says CEC

    In the previous 2019 election, the National Conference and the BJP shared an equal footing, with the former securing victories in Baramulla, Anantnag, and Srinagar, and the latter triumphing in Ladakh, Udhampur, and Jammu.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    As the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) announced the dates for the general election and four state polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir will not see simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

    This decision comes as the region, currently under President's Rule, has not conducted an Assembly poll for six years. However, in accordance with a Supreme Court mandate, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to hold Assembly elections by September 30.

    The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in seven phases commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1, with the results slated for declaration on June 4. In Jammu and Kashmir, voting will occur over five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The region encompasses five Lok Sabha seats, while Ladakh accounts for one.

    In the previous 2019 election, the National Conference and the BJP shared an equal footing, with the former securing victories in Baramulla, Anantnag, and Srinagar, and the latter triumphing in Ladakh, Udhampur, and Jammu. Across J&K, nearly 87 lakh voters are registered, including 3.4 lakh first-time voters, who will be accommodated across 11,629 polling stations.

    Additionally, the Election Commission detailed the electoral schedule for four other states. Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) will go to the polls on April 19. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh (175 seats) will conduct elections in one phase on May 13, and Odisha will witness voting in two phases, scheduled for May 13 and May 20.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
