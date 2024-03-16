Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 to be held in 7 phases from April 19, counting on June 4; check phase-wise details

    The present term of Lok Sabha expires on June 16, and a new House must be constituted before then. The terms of the Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha will end on different dates in June.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) addressed a press conference and announced the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with  announced that the Lok Sabha poll will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The announcements comes a day after two new election commissioners -- Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu -- taking charge.

    Here is the complete schedule of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

    Phase 1 - April 19
    Phase 2 - April 26
    Phase 3 - May 7
    Phase 4 - May 13
    Phase 5 - May 20
    Phase 6 - May 25
    Phase 7 - June 1

    The EC chief emphasised that every election as a sacred responsibility entrusted by Constitution which ECI takes up with humility and diligence, leaving no room for complacency. He also said that commitment to fair and transparent elections remains steadfast.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct?

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: A look at state-wise polling phases

    "Growing gender ratio in electoral rolls is a testament to women celebrating their right to vote. Efforts have brought women into the process,with 12 States/UTs boasting an elector gender ratio over 1000. Over 85 lakh 1st-time women voters  will participate in this year's election," the CEC said.

    Last Lok Sabha election, announced by the ECI on March 10, commenced on April 11, stretching across seven phases, with vote counting concluding on May 23.

    The upcoming polls are expected to witness nearly 97 crore eligible voters across over 12 lakh polling stations. In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 303 seats, with Congress trailing at 52. The BJP-led NDA remains optimistic, eyeing another significant victory in the forthcoming elections.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add your name to the voter list

    With this impending electoral process, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in effect nationwide until the election results are officially declared.

    What is Model Code of Conduct?

    The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) acts as a set of regulations outlining rules for political parties and candidates during elections. Its fundamental aim is to ensure fairness and integrity in the electoral arena by providing a standardized framework for conduct.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
