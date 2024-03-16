'Biggest festival of democracy' is here, says PM Modi after Lok Sabha Election schedule is announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a spirited address following the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates by the Election Commission. Emphasizing the BJP-NDA's readiness for the electoral battle, Modi highlighted their track record of good governance and service delivery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates by the Election Commission as the commencement of the "biggest festival of democracy." Asserting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s readiness for the electoral battle, Modi emphasized their campaign's foundation on the pillars of good governance and widespread service delivery.

Reflecting on the transformative journey of the past decade, Modi juxtaposed the dismal governance of the previous administration with the current administration's achievements. Noting India's ascent to the fifth-largest economy and significant poverty alleviation efforts, he underscored the reach and impact of governmental schemes across the nation.

In a scathing critique of the opposition, Modi labeled them as directionless and mired in vote bank politics and dynastic agendas. He cited their corruption record and divisive tactics as antithetical to the aspirations of the Indian populace, asserting a resounding rejection of such leadership.

Looking ahead to a prospective third term, Modi outlined a vision of accelerated progress, emphasizing the continued battle against poverty and corruption, robust social justice initiatives, and India's ascent as a global economic powerhouse. He envisioned a collective endeavor to chart India's course for the next millennium, ushering in an era of unparalleled prosperity and global leadership.

Drawing inspiration from the support of diverse sections of society, including the underprivileged, farmers, and the youth, Modi expressed unwavering commitment to realizing the vision of a developed India. With the rallying cry of "I am Modi's Parivar," he pledged to redouble efforts towards building a prosperous and self-reliant India.

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding with the counting of votes on June 4. Polling for the first phase will take place on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), preparations for the elections are underway, with 97 crore registered voters, including 47.1 crore women, eligible to cast their votes. The election process will utilize 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Notably, voters aged above 85 and individuals with a 40% benchmark disability will have the option to vote from their homes. While this option was available in some previous assembly elections, it marks the first time it will be implemented nationwide for a general election.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, spanning seven phases from April 11 to May 19, the results were declared on May 23. The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victory, clinching a total of 303 seats, thus securing its second consecutive term in power.

Also Read: From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule